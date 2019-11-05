Marchand's 5-point night leads Bruins past Penguins

Brad Marchand’s tiebreaking second goal with 1:57 left in regulation Monday helped the Boston Bruins beat the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4.

Nov 4, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray (30) can't stop this goal on a shot by Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Marchand’s shot from the left circle went off the near post and goalie Tristan Jarry’s back. Patrice Bergeron added an empty-netter, with Marchand getting an assist — his fifth point on the night.

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, while Jake DeBrusk and Torey Krug also scored for Boston. Jaroslav Halak stopped 40 of 44 shots.

Dominik Kahun, Nick Bjugstad, Bryan Rust and John Marino scored for Pittsburgh, which erased an early three-goal deficit. Matt Murray allowed three goals on 11 shots before being pulled for Jarry, who made 12 saves.

Boston took a 1-0 lead at 5:24 of the first when DeBrusk beat Murray on a sharp-angle shot.

Marchand increased his point streak to 13 games and made it 2-0 at 13:05 of the first when he batted the puck out of the air from the lip of the crease after Pastrnak chipped it high.

The assist gave Pastrnak a 12-game point streak. He then increased his NHL-leading point total to 29 and made it 14 goals in 14 games at 4:22 of the second on a shot from the top of the left circle.

That made it 3-0 and chased Murray for Jarry.

Kahun scored from a tough angle off a rebound at 5:35 of the second.

Bjugstad, playing in just his sixth game because of a lower-body injury, got his first of the season at 9:56 to cut it to 3-2. He got sprung at the blue line by Kris Letang for a breakaway and scored past Halak’s glove.

At 15:59 of the second, Rust converted a spinning pass from Evgeni Malkin at the left point and scored on Halak’s glove side for a 3-3 tie.

Marino, a rookie defenseman from the Boston area, came out of the penalty box, grabbed an errant Bruins pass and flipped the puck past Halak on a breakaway for a 4-3 Penguins lead with 2.5 seconds left in the second, his first NHL goal.

Krug tied it on a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle at 8:14 of the third during four-on-four play.

—Field Level Media