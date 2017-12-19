FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#US NHL
December 20, 2017 / 3:37 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Danton Heinen had a goal and two assists in Monday’s 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Heinen has four goals and nine points in the last seven games.

D Charlie McAvoy recorded a Gordie Howe Hat Trick -- a goal, assist and a fight -- in Monday’s 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets. He scored a goal in the second period, and picked up an assist and fought Pierre-Luc Dubois of the Jackets in the third.

RW Jake DeBrusk had a goal and two assists in Monday’s 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

C David Krejci was a surprise no-show for warmups, then was declared out with an upper-body injury and will not travel to Buffalo for Tuesday night’s game -- his 13th and 14th games missed this season because of what started as an upper back problem resulting from a slash.

LW Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist in Monday’s 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets. He scored 14th goal of the season, extending his career-high points streak to nine straight games.

G Tuukka Rask improved to 6-0-1 in his last seven starts when he made 16 saves in Monday’s 7-2 rout of Columbus.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.