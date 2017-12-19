Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

C Danton Heinen had a goal and two assists in Monday’s 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Heinen has four goals and nine points in the last seven games.

D Charlie McAvoy recorded a Gordie Howe Hat Trick -- a goal, assist and a fight -- in Monday’s 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets. He scored a goal in the second period, and picked up an assist and fought Pierre-Luc Dubois of the Jackets in the third.

RW Jake DeBrusk had a goal and two assists in Monday’s 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

C David Krejci was a surprise no-show for warmups, then was declared out with an upper-body injury and will not travel to Buffalo for Tuesday night’s game -- his 13th and 14th games missed this season because of what started as an upper back problem resulting from a slash.

LW Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist in Monday’s 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets. He scored 14th goal of the season, extending his career-high points streak to nine straight games.

G Tuukka Rask improved to 6-0-1 in his last seven starts when he made 16 saves in Monday’s 7-2 rout of Columbus.