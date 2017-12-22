Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

RW David Pastrnak scored in the shootout for the Bruins (18-10-5).

Charlie McAvoy has become a contender for the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie. He scored in the fourth round of a shootout, giving the Boston Bruins their third consecutive victory, a 2-1 decision over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

C David Krejci (back) was placed on injured reserve. He won’t return until at least after the holiday break.

G Tuukka Rask got help from the post in turning aside Nikolaj Ehlers’ fourth-round shootout attempt Thursday. Rask, who is 7-0-1 in his past eight starts, made 37 saves.