Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

D Kevan Miller scored his first goal in 35 games in Wednesday’s 5-1 victory over Ottawa. Miller was a plus-4.

D Matt Grzelcyk had two assists in Wednesday’s 5-1 victory over Ottawa.

C Danton Heinen had a goal and an assist in Wednesday’s 5-1 victory over Ottawa. Heinen was a plus-4.

C Riley Nash had two goals and an assist in Wednesday’s 5-1 victory over Ottawa. Nash, scoring his first two goals since Nov. 28, matched his career high for points. “I wish it happened more often,” Nash said of scoring. “I seem to be a little bit snake bit this year. Usually it kind of comes in bunches. Hopefully I can keep that rolling and feel good and maybe shoot the puck a little more.”

D Adam McQuaid, who has been out since Oct. 19 with a broken leg, has been cleared to play, but there was no word on whether he would return as early as Thursday night, when the Bruins visit the Washington Capitals.

G Tuukka Rask made 25 saves in Wednesday’s 5-1 victory over Ottawa. He is 9-0-1 in his past 10 starts, posting a 1.41 goals-against average and .946 save percentage during that span.

David Backes had a goal and an assist in Wednesday’s 5-1 victory over Ottawa.