Krug, Marchand lead Bruins rout of Maple Leafs

Torey Krug had a goal and two assists, Brad Marchand added three assists and the Boston Bruins defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 Saturday night.

Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, David Backes, Danton Heinen, David Krejci and Ryan Donato also scored for the Bruins, who ended a three-game losing streak. David Pastrnak had two assists.

Jaroslav Halak made 29 stops in the Boston goal.

Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen allowed six goals on 28 shots before being replaced in the third period by Garret Sparks, who made four saves.

Travis Dermott, Auston Matthews and Andreas Johnsson scored for the Maple Leafs. Matthews also had an assist, and Jake Gardiner had two helpers.

The teams were playing with four skaters each when Forsbacka Karlsson scored at 11:20 of the first period with his third goal this season. Pastrnak backhanded a pass to the center, who tipped the puck on goal before flicking in the rebound. Gardiner and Krejci were serving roughing penalties.

Boston scored on a power play with Nazem Kadri off for tripping in the second period. Backes scored his third goal from the slot at 8:54 on Marchand’s pass.

Krug scored his first of the season on a shot from the point at 17:45 of the second to make it 3-0. The Bruins had scored more than two goals in a game only once in their 10 previous games.

Heinen scored his third goal this season, cutting in from the left wing to tuck the puck under Andersen’s stick at 1:47 of the third period.

Dermott scored his second from the high slot at 4:03 to end the shutout.

The Bruins retaliated 34 seconds later on Krejci’s fourth goal following Pastrnak’s setup.

Donato scored his third at 6:13 of the third after Andersen mishandled a bouncing puck. Sparks replaced Andersen.

Matthews scored his 16th goal at 9:30.

Johnsson scored his seventh at 12:22 on a power play after the game got chippy. Chris Wagner had been penalized for charging and also received a misconduct.

