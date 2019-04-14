Marchand, Bruins blitz Leafs, even first-round series

Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist, and the Boston Bruins defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 Saturday night to even the best-of-seven, first-round playoff series at 1-1.

Apr 13, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) controls the puck away from Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) during the first period in game two of the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Coyle, Danton Heinen and Patrice Bergeron also scored for the Bruins.

Nazem Kadri scored for the Maple Leafs in the third period but slightly more than three minutes later was given a game misconduct and a cross-checking penalty.

Tuukka Rask stopped 30 shots in the Boston goal. Frederik Andersen made 37 saves, several spectacular, for the Maple Leafs.

The series shifts to Toronto for Game 3 on Monday.

The Bruins opened the game playing more aggressively than they did in the opener, won 4-1 by the Maple Leafs, and it helped them establish a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Coyle scored from the slot at 4:44 of the first period on a pass from behind the goal from David Backes. Toronto defenseman Jake Muzzin just missed intercepting the pass. Backes did not play the first game.

Boston led 2-0 on Marchand’s goal through the five-hole on Andersen at 16:04 of the first. Muzzin failed in his attempt to get his glove on the puck on a flip by Torey Krug that found David Pastrnak, who fed Marchand with a no-look, spin-around pass.

Boston had a 14-7 advantage in shots on goal in the first period.

Soon after Krug went to the dressing room after taking a check from Muzzin near the boards, the Bruins took a 3-0 lead at 10:39 of the second period when Heinen tucked the puck in from the side of the net after Toronto’s William Nylander lost it.

Andersen made two stellar saves during Boston’s first power play of the game when Frederik Gauthier was penalized for roughing at 12:22 of the second.

The Bruins had a 29-16 edge in shots on goal after two periods.

Kadri tipped in a shot from Travis Dermott at 10:44 of the third period. But Kadri was given a five-minute penalty and a game misconduct at 14:03 for cross-checking Jake DeBrusk.

Bergeron scored his second power-play goal of the series at 15:03 of the third.

—Field Level Media