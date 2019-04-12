Marner, Leafs handle Bruins in Game 1

EditorsNote: Clarifies Marner scored first short-handed penalty shot goal in Toronto POSTSEASON history

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) scores a goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) during the first period in game one of the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden.

Mitch Marner scored two goals — one on a short-handed penalty shot in the second period — and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs went on to defeat the Boston Bruins 4-1 Thursday night in the opener of a best-of-seven first-round playoff series.

William Nylander and John Tavares (into an empty net) also scored for the Maple Leafs.

Patrice Bergeron scored for the Bruins, who won a first-round series over the Maple Leafs in seven games last season.

Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen made 37 saves and frustrated the Bruins on several occasions.

Tuukka Rask stopped 29 shots for Boston.

The Bruins took only 36 seconds to capitalize on the first power play of the game when Bergeron scored at 9:31 of the opening period. Torey Krug passed the puck to Brad Marchand, who faked a shot before feeding to a lurking Bergeron at the right side of the net with an open shot. Nylander was serving a high-sticking penalty.

Marner tied the score at 16:44 of the first when his shot hit the right post and deflected in off Boston defenseman Zdeno Chara. The goal came after Tavares won the faceoff in the Boston zone, Jake Muzzin took a point shot that Marner deflected into the left post. Marner then pounced on the loose rebound for the goal.

With Kasperi Kapanen off for high sticking early in the second, Marner was tripped on a short-handed breakaway by Jake DeBrusk to earn a penalty shot. Marner deked Rask easily and gave Toronto a 2-1 lead at 2:47 of the second period.

It was the first goal on a short-handed penalty shot in Maple Leafs postseason history.

The Bruins hit the post on a shot by Charlie Coyle late in the same power play.

Nylander gave Toronto a 3-1 lead at 18:25 of the second after Nazem Kadri’s pass put him on a breakaway.

Soon after, Rask thwarted a breakaway by Tavares.

The Bruins killed off Toronto’s first power play of the game when Chara was called for interference at 11:45 of the third period.

Tavares scored into an empty net at18:41 of the third to seal the win.

