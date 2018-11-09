Canucks ride 5-goal period past Bruins

EditorsNote: changes ‘a’ to ‘an’ in 1st graf in front of 8-5 score

Loui Eriksson had two goals and an assist as part of a five-goal second period for the Vancouver Canucks, who finished a season sweep of the host Boston Bruins with an 8-5 win on Thursday.

Bo Horvat added two goals and two assists, and Ben Hutton, Antoine Roussel, Erik Gudbranson and Jake Virtanen tallied one goal apiece for Vancouver, which won for the fourth time in five games. Markus Granlund and Nikolay Goldobin each had two assists.

Jake DeBrusk had two goals and an assist, and Matt Grzelcyk, Patrice Bergeron and Danton Heinen had a goal apiece for the Bruins, who lost for just the second time at home this season. David Krejci had three assists, and Torey Krug added two.

Boston’s Jaroslav Halak, who was in net when the Bruins lost 2-1 in overtime to the Canucks in Vancouver on Oct. 20, allowed five goals on 19 shots before being pulled in the second period. Tuukka Rask stopped 11 of 14 shots in relief.

Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for the Canucks.

Horvat scored for Vancouver at 2:46, and Grzelcyk equalized with his first of the season at 13:41 of a relatively quiet first period. The Bruins had just five shots in the first 20 minutes, while the Canucks had eight.

Then came the second period, which featured eight goals between the two teams. Bergeron kicked things off 36 seconds in, but the back-and-forth wouldn’t begin until 6 1/2 minutes later. Eriksson and Hutton (power play) scored in a 1:26 span as the Canucks took a brief 3-2 lead. DeBrusk equalized for the Bruins 32 seconds after Hutton’s tally, only for Vancouver to produce another quick two-goal barrage.

Eriksson once again got things started with a redirect on the power play at 13:23, and Roussel knocked out Halak at 14:53.

DeBrusk scored his second on a power play at 17:18 to make it 5-4, but the Canucks countered with Gudbranson’s first of the season with 34 seconds left in the period.

The poor defensive play continued into the third period as Horvat scored his second at 9:40 when Rask left the net to play the puck and failed to clear it. Virtanen tallied 1:32 later.

Heinen’s goal at 13:38 was too little, too late for the Bruins.

—Field Level Media