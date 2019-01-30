Jets' Connor scores in shootout to beat Bruins

EditorsNote: rewords previous last graf; adds new last graf

Jan 29, 2019; Boston, MA, USA;

Kyle Connor scored twice and netted the lone shootout tally as the visiting Winnipeg Jets claimed a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves through regulation and overtime and denied all three Boston shootout attempts as the Central Division-leading Jets snapped a two-game losing skid.

Connor executed a perfect backhand after several fakes on the shootout winner, an appropriate analogy for the back-and-forth affair.

First, Patrice Bergeron put the Bruins on the board at 9:49 of the opening frame. Brad Marchand picked up a loose puck and set up Bergeron at the right faceoff dot for a short-side rocket.

Then Josh Morrissey tied the score with a power-play goal at 13:53, firing a long shot through the screen for his sixth goal of the season.

The Bruins again took the lead when David Pastrnak scored a power-play goal with 87 seconds left in the first period, wiring a one-timer set up by Marchand for his 28th of the year.

However, Connor scored twice 34 seconds apart early in the third period. The first goal came on a breakaway set up by Tyler Myers at 4:27 of the period. Connor then tallied his second — and 21st of the season — when he was left alone in the slot and made no mistake after getting the pass from Mark Scheifele.

However, Bergeron evened the count at the 11:39 mark with his 16th of the year, another tally set up by Marchand, who has amassed three goals and nine points in a five-game point streak.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 24 shots for the Bruins, who have just one win in five games (1-2-2).

There was some good news for the Bruins, though. No. 1 goalie Tuukka Rask, out since sustaining a concussion Jan. 19, could be back in action on Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers. Center Joakim Nordstrom could be back for that game, too, after missing 10 games with a leg injury.

The Jets return home to oppose the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

