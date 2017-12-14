Preview: Capitals at Bruins

The Washington Capitals look to continue their dominance in the all-time series and climb into first place in the Metropolitan Division when they visit the surging Boston Bruins on Thursday. The Capitals have won eight of 10 overall to tie Columbus for the top spot in the division and will go for their 11th consecutive victory over the Bruins, a streak that includes a 3-2 win on Nov. 4 in Boston.

Washington, which is averaging 3.8 goals over its last 10 contests, rebounded from Monday’s 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders with a 5-2 triumph over Colorado the following night, and coach Barry Trotz told reporters, “I think we have a pretty prideful group that wants to respond.” The Capitals start a stretch of five of six games on the road against the red-hot Bruins, who rallied to beat Detroit 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday for their ninth win in 11 contests. David Pastrnak tied the affair with 1:26 remaining in regulation to extend his point streak to nine games (five goals, six assists) and Brad Marchand tallied in the extra session to complete a two-point effort and give him 10 in six games. The Bruins have allowed 22 goals in their last 11 contests and four during their three-game winning streak.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Pacific, NBCSN Washington, NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (19-12-1): Evgeny Kuznetsov recorded three assists Tuesday to take over the team lead with 34 points - one better than captain Alex Ovechkin, who shares the NHL’s top spot with 21 goals. “Pretty deceptive guy and he’s pretty creative,” defenseman Matt Niskanen told reporters of Kuznetsov. “When he’s wheeling and dealing and feeling like that, get to the scoring area and get ready.” T.J. Oshie, who is tied for fourth on the team with 23 points, is expected to miss his fifth straight game due to an upper-body injury.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (15-9-4): Pastrnak (28) and Marchand (25) lead the team in points while defenseman Torey Krug tied Patrice Bergeron for third with 18 after registering four assists over his last two contests. Noel Acciari scored his second goal of the season Wednesday while Tim Schaller recorded an assist for his first point since posting two on Nov. 6 against Minnesota. Tuukka Rask has turned around his season by posting a 5-1-0 record and .958 save percentage in his last six games, but backup Anton Khudobin (7-1-2) is expected to start on Thursday.

OVERTIME

1. Boston D Kevan Miller missed Wednesday’s game to be with his wife for the birth of their child and his status for Thursday is uncertain.

2. Washington RW Brett Connolly, who has scored four goals in his last six contests, is slated to play in his 300th NHL game on Thursday.

3. The Capitals are 18-for-18 on the penalty kill over their last eight games while the Bruins are 14-for-15 over their last five.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Bruins 2