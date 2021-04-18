Brad Marchand propels Bruins past Capitals

Brad Marchand reached the 700-point mark for his career by collecting two goals and two assists to lead the host Boston Bruins to a 6-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon.

Captain Patrice Bergeron scored twice in a three-point performance and David Krejci also netted two goals for the Bruins, who received a 30-save performance from goaltender Tuukka Rask to run their winning streak to four games.

T.J. Oshie scored twice and Anthony Mantha also tallied for the East-leading Capitals, who have lost two of three games. Vitek Vanecek made 22 saves in defeat.

First-period goals by Bergeron and Krejci nearly two minutes apart gave the hosts an early two-goal lead.

Marchand forced a turnover and the puck bounded in front to Bergeron, who converted the club’s eighth shorthanded goal of the season at the 12:02 mark. Krejci doubled the lead soon after when he converted Connor Clifton’s cross-ice pass at the doorstep.

However, Oshie cashed in a rebound with 9.9 seconds remaining in the first period to spark the Capitals.

A pair of second-period power-play goals 66 seconds apart gave Washington a 3-2 lead.

Oshie scored his second of the game by finishing a three-way passing play at the 3:48 mark of the period. Then, Mantha ripped a wrist shot from the top of the right circle, giving him a goal in all four games he’s played for the Capitals since being acquired at the trade deadline.

The Bruins roared back before the end of the middle frame.

Marchand tied the game 99 seconds after Mantha’s goal by tucking home a backhand chance set up by Bergeron. Krejci restored the Boston lead with a nifty power-play goal of his own by waiting for a diving defender to slide past before lifting a shot home with 3:58 left in the period.

Bergeron gave Boston its second two-goal edge with 2:15 to play in the period by finishing another highlight-reel passing play executed during a three-on-two rush. Marchand’s empty-net goal with 1:44 remaining rounded out the scoring.

The Capitals also took a hit on the roster, as defenseman Justin Schultz left the game midway through the first period after receiving a check from Taylor Hall that appeared to impact his left leg.

--Field Level Media