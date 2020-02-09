Ducks ride strong first period to win over Sabres

Jakob Silfverberg, captain Ryan Getzlaf and Nick Ritchie scored in the first 12 minutes and the visiting Anaheim Ducks held on for a 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday afternoon.

Feb 9, 2020; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Andrew Hammond (36) makes his way to the ice before a game against the Anaheim Ducks at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Miller made 31 saves for the Ducks, who finished with a 3-0-2 record on their five-game road trip.

Johan Larsson and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin each scored and Jonas Johansson made 25 saves in his second career start for the Sabres.

Johansson was starting in place of Carter Hutton, who missed the game because of an illness in his family.

Silfverberg opened the scoring at 6:15 of the first period after converting a one-timer from the slot off a centering pass from Sam Steel.

Getzlaf doubled the advantage just 4:30 later.

Devin Shore pushed the puck along the wall to Rickard Rakell below the goal line, and he made a no-look backhand pass to Getzlaf coming through the right circle. Getzlaf went down to a knee and blasted his shot into the net.

Ritchie scored at the 12-minute mark after getting to a loose puck in the slot and sweeping it past Johansson.

Anaheim forward Troy Terry had a chance to further extend the lead, but was stopped on a penalty shot at 17:52.

Buffalo then cut the lead to 3-1 at 18:53 of the first period.

Getzlaf turned over the puck coming through the neutral zone and Larsson scored on a breakaway.

The Sabres went on the first power play of the game when defenseman Cam Fowler was called for interference just past the midway point of the second period. Dahlin scored at 11:41 to make it 3-2.

Ducks defenseman Erik Gudbranson did not play after sustaining an upper-body injury in a 5-4 overtime loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.

Ducks forward Ondrej Kase also missed the game with the flu.

The Sabres were also without forward Marcus Johansson (illness).

—Field Level Media