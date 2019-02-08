Teravainen leads Hurricanes past Sabres in OT

EditorsNote: rewords 11th graf

Carolina’s Teuvo Teravainen scored 3:25 into overtime to lift the visiting Hurricanes to a 6-5 win over host Buffalo on Thursday, beating the Sabres for the eighth straight time.

Teravainen, who also had a goal and an assist in regulation, gathered the puck on a breakaway and deked goalie Linus Ullmark for the game-winner.

Brock McGinn, Justin Faulk, Greg McKegg and Nino Niederreiter also scored for Carolina. Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Jordan Martinook each had two assists.

Jeff Skinner scored twice, and Evan Rodrigues, Jason Pominville and Marco Scandella had goals for Buffalo. Rasmus Ristolainen and Sam Reinhart each provided two assists.

Carolina’s Curtis McElhinney made 34 saves in earning his career-high 13th win in a season. Ullmark stopped 24 shots.

Playing their second game on a five-game road swing, the Hurricanes tallied first when Aho zipped a diagonal pass back to Faulk, who fired home a one-timer at 4:04 of the first period.

Less than two minutes into the second period, Ullmark made a sprawling save on Martinook’s shot, which then hit the crossbar. Teravainen then dived for the rebound and slid in his 13th goal for a 2-0 lead.

However, Buffalo again outshot Carolina in the remainder of the period — this time 14-9 overall in the second — and the Sabres finally made it count.

Rodrigues put Buffalo on the board at 8:15 with his eighth marker. The third-line center whipped in a rebound from the lower left circle for his sixth goal in his last eight games.

Pominville grabbed his own rebound and tied it at 2 at 15:14. Carolina challenged for goaltender interference on Rodrigues, but the goal was upheld. Pominville’s 512th point with Buffalo lifted him to eighth place in franchise history.

Just after a power play ended early in the third period, McKegg, stationed at the far post, scored his fourth goal at 1:54 following a slick cross-ice pass from Trevor van Riemsdyk.

Skinner, who played eight seasons with Carolina, leaned on Faulk in a one-on-one battle and backhanded in his 32nd tally to tie it at 3 at 5:48.

McGinn, Niederreiter and Scandella also tallied in the period before Skinner recorded his 33rd with 56 seconds left and the net empty to force overtime.

