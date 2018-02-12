Wilson scores 100th goal as Avs fend off Sabres

EditorsNote: fixes “through” in fifth graf

Colin Wilson scored the 100th goal of his NHL career and added an assist as the Colorado Avalanche used five different marksmen to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 Sunday night at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

Goalie Jonathan Bernier made 28 saves for the Avalanche to snap a two-game losing skid and pull within a couple of points of the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot.

Colorado scored early in all three periods against a Buffalo squad that was without leading goal-scorer and point-producer Jack Eichel, who is expected be sidelined four to six weeks due to an ankle injury.

Rookie Alexander Kerfoot opened the scoring just 43 seconds into the game when he completed a two-on-none breakaway with a tap-in goal that Wilson assisted.

Matt Nieto’s short-handed goal midway through the opening frame made it a 2-1 Colorado lead, and Wilson tallied 67 seconds into the second period to give his team a 3-1 edge.

Tyson Jost and Gabriel Bourque scored third-period goals that made it 5-2 for the Avalanche, who sported a 3-3-0 record since losing their top scorer Nathan MacKinnon, out for up to four weeks due to a suspected shoulder injury sustained Jan. 30.

Benoit Pouliot and Casey Nelson both scored short-handed goals for the Sabres -- Nelson’s tally the first of his NHL career, making it a 3-2 game late in the middle frame. Buffalo has now scored 10 short-handed goals on the season but also has now surrendered nine short-handed tallies.

Colorado has surrendered 10 short-handed markers.

After the Avalanche pushed the lead to 5-2, the Sabres rallied. Ryan O‘Reilly added a late power-play goal to cap a three-point night, and Evander Kane scored while the Sabres had their goalie pulled for an extra attacker, but Buffalo couldn’t find the equalizer.

Robin Lehner stopped 22 shots for the Sabres, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

--Field Level Media