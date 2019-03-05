2nd-period surge sends Oilers past Sabres

Kyle Brodziak deflected in the go-ahead goal as the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in a span of 3:26 in the second period to rally for a 4-3 win over the host Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

Mar 4, 2019; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55) and Edmonton Oilers right wing Josh Currie (43) battle for a loose puck along the boards during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Leon Draisaitl (11-game point streak) and Darnell Nurse each scored and added an assist, Connor McDavid posted two helpers, and Zack Kassian also tallied for the Oilers, who won their third straight and are 5-1-1 in their past seven games.

Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen started his 11th straight game and made 35 saves as the Oilers swept the two-game season series from Buffalo.

Jack Eichel notched a pair of goals, and Casey Mittelstadt tallied for Buffalo, which fell to 2-7-1 in its past 10.

Buffalo goaltender Linus Ullmark started and made 16 saves while yielding four goals. Carter Hutton replaced him to start the third period and stopped all seven shots he faced.

The game featured a marquee meeting of No. 1 vs. No. 2. McDavid was the overall top pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, and Eichel was selected right after McDavid.

A Buffalo power play that started just 53 seconds into the game yielded a pair of goals, and both superstar forwards played a major factor.

Nurse sent a stretch pass to McDavid, who fed Draisaitl for his 41st goal at 1:28. The short-handed tally — Edmonton’s eighth of the season — was the fifth of Draisaitl’s career.

Eichel answered at 2:42 when he slipped around defenseman Adam Larsson, who had dropped his stick and was bent over retrieving it. The Sabres captain then skated in and roofed home his eighth power-play marker.

Mittelstadt one-timed home his 10th goal for a 2-1 lead at 13:29 of the first period. Then an errant shot by Kassian and a defensive miscue sent Eichel out on an odd-man rush, and Eichel zipped home his 25th goal, matching his career high, for a 3-1 edge at 17:24 of the first.

However, Edmonton’s top two scoring forwards assisted on goals late in the second period as the Oilers gained their first lead.

Kassian and Nurse blasted in goals 2:17 apart, with McDavid setting up the first and Draisaitl the second, knotting it 3-3. Then Larsson’s flip shot careened off the toe of Brodziak’s left skate with 4.3 seconds left in the period for a 4-3 lead.

Edmonton took a penalty with 45.7 seconds remaining in the game but killed it to secure the win.

