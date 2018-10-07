Sheary scores twice as Sabres down Rangers

Buffalo newcomer left wing Conor Sheary scored two goals, and center Jack Eichel added an empty-netter with two seconds remaining as the Sabres beat the New York Rangers 3-1 for their first home victory of the season Saturday.

Sheary, acquired from Pittsburgh in an offseason trade, scored on power plays in each of the first two periods for the Sabres, who were shut out in their season opener Thursday and are looking to take a step forward after having the fewest goals (199) and points (62) in the league last season.

The Rangers won all three meetings between the two teams last season.

Carter Hutton made 43 saves in his second start for the Sabres, who signed him to a three-year free agent contract this summer.

Rangers rookie center Brett Howden pushed a puck past Hutton from in front of the net at 15:21 into the third period to deny Hutton his 12th career shutout.

The Rangers were 0-for-3 on the power play. They have lost two straight to begin this season after dropping seven of their first eight games last season.

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist made 26 saves before being pulled with 2:17 remaining.

Sheary scored the only goal in the first period on a power play at 13:15, taking a pass from Rasmus Ristolainen on a 2-on-1 break and firing a wrist shot from the left circle.

The Rangers outshot the Sabres 14-7 in the first period, taking 12 of the first 15 shots.

Sheary added a second power-play goal at 1:42 of the second period on assists by Eichel and Sam Reinhart. Eichel won the puck and passed to Reinhart on the left side of the net, and he quickly redirected it to Sheary on the right side.

Sheary, who spent his first three seasons with Pittsburgh, had two two-goal games last season, one against Buffalo.

Eichel’s goal marked his first tally since being named captain of the team earlier this week. It was unassisted.

