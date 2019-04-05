Eichel helps Sabres snap skid vs. Senators

Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists as the Buffalo Sabres snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory against the visiting Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

Apr 4, 2019; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton (40) moves in to defend the goal defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55) clears the puck from the crease during the first period against the Ottawa Senators at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Olofsson, Kyle Okposo, Sam Reinhart and Jason Pominville also scored for the Sabres, who won for just the second time in their past 17 games (2-13-2). Goaltender Carter Hutton made 21 saves and held the Senators scoreless over the final two periods.

The Sabres, who went 2-for-3 on the power play, spoiled the debut of Ottawa goalie Joey Daccord, who earlier this week became the first Arizona State player to sign an NHL contract. Daccord stopped 35 of 40 shots.

Anthony Duclair and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Senators, who had won four of their previous six games.

Daccord got his welcome-to-the-NHL moment with five minutes left in the first period and the Senators on the power play. Buffalo cleared the puck, and Daccord stopped it just outside the right post. While trying to leave the puck for a teammate, Daccord tripped and fell and went sliding into the end boards.

Duclair opened the scoring just 2:03 into the first. Olofsson then tied it on a power play at 8:40, but Pageau put the Senators back in front just 30 seconds later.

Trailing 2-1, the Sabres tied the score on Okposo’s power-play goal at 6:12 of the second. Conor Sheary skated the puck from the point to the left faceoff circle, where his shot deflected off a defenseman’s skate and slid across the slot to Okposo, who fired the puck into a half-empty net.

The Sabres took their first lead at 8:26 of the second as Eichel literally skated circles around the Ottawa defense before starting to head behind the net with the puck. Instead, he fired a pass to Reinhart in the slot, and Reinhart’s one-timer beat Daccord.

Eichel scored off a rebound at 11:06 of the third, and Pominville closed the scoring 1:51 later, stealing a clearing attempt by Daccord along the side boards and firing a shot into the lower right corner of the net before the goalie could get back in position.

