Ennis, Anderson drive Senators past Sabres

Tyler Ennis had a goal and an assist, and Craig Anderson stopped 28 shots to lead the visiting Ottawa Senators to a 5-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

Jan 28, 2020; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) is greeted by fans as he makes his way to the ice before a game against the Ottawa Senators at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Mike Reilly, Mark Borowiecki and Nikita Zaitsev also scored goals for Ottawa, which won for just the second time in its last 12 games (2-5-5).

Sam Reinhart and Jack Eichel scored goals for Buffalo, which lost goaltender Linus Ullmark to a right leg injury with 9:32 remaining. Ullmark made 30 saves before being helped off the ice. Carter Hutton finished up and had four saves.

Ottawa, playing the second half of a back-to-back that began with a 4-3 shootout loss to New Jersey on Monday, scored first at the 3:59 mark of the first period on a power-play goal by Pageau, who redirected Thomas Chabot’s spinning shot from the high slot past Ullmark’s glove side. It was Pageau’s 20th goal of the season.

Reinhart tied it later in the period with a power-play goal when he intercepted Ron Hainsey’s clearing pass from behind the net and tucked it under Anderson’s pads for his 18th goal of the season and sixth in the last nine games.

Ottawa regained the lead early in the second period on a power-play goal by Ennis, who snapped in a cross-ice pass from Drake Batherson from near the middle of the left circle for his 13th goal of the season.

Eichel made it 2-2 at the 8:48 mark of the second when he jammed in a rebound of a Zemgus Girgensons shot under Anderson. It was a career-high 29th goal in the 49th game of the season for Eichel, topping his previous best of 28 goals in 77 games last season.

Reilly then made it 3-2 with a power-play goal at 8:43 of the third, firing a shot from the left point past a screen by Brady Tkachuk. It was his first goal of the season and eighth of his career.

Buffalo pulled Hutton with 2:36 left while on the power play for a 6-on-4 advantage, but Borowiecki sealed the win with an empty-net goal, the 11th short-handed goal of the season for the Senators and third in two games. Zaitsev added another empty-netter with 5.3 seconds left to end the scoring.

