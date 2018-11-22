Sabres win 7th in a row, beat Flyers

Evan Rodrigues scored one goal and handed out one assist as the host Buffalo Sabres held on for a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.

Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson, Johan Larsson and Sam Reinhart also scored one goal each for the Sabres, who extended their winning streak to seven for the first time since 2006.

Reinhart also added an assist while Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton stopped 23 shots.

Claude Giroux and Wayne Simmonds scored one goal apiece for the Flyers.

Flyers goaltender Alex Lyon struggled in his first start of the season as he allowed four goals on 12 shots before being lifted for Cal Pickard to start the second period. Pickard was sharp the rest of the game and made eight saves.

Skinner put the Sabres ahead 1-0 at 3:38 of the first period. It was Skinner’s 15th goal of the season.

The Sabres struck again at 5:20 when Thompson clanged a shot off the post and past Lyon for a 2-0 advantage.

Buffalo continued attacking with relentless pressure and made it 3-0 with a power-play goal by Rodrigues at 8:55. The first three goals came on 10 shots.

The Flyers had a couple solid scoring chances in the final minute by Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny and couldn’t convert.

The Sabres made it 4-0 with 7.9 seconds left in the opening period on a nifty goal by Larsson.

Giroux finally got the Flyers on the board at 5:26 of the second to close within 4-1.

Pickard made some clutch saves and Simmonds took advantage on the offensive end with a goal at 13:51 to close within 4-2. Simmonds has scored goals in consecutive games after going six straight without one.

The Flyers killed off a power play and Konecny skated in alone and was stymied by Hutton on a point-blank shot with 6:42 remaining in the third. Then Shayne Gostisbehere had a wrist shot stopped by Hutton with 4:07 left.

Pickard was pulled for an extra skater with 2:16 remaining, and the Sabres’ Reinhart responded with an empty-net goal to seal the win.

—Field Level Media