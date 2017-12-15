FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2017 / 3:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Jack Eichel was held without a shot for only the second time this season in Thursday’s 2-1 loss at Philadelphia. “We’ve got to find a way to find the back of the net more,” Eichel said. “We had our chances. I don’t think our execution was where it should be.”

C Ryan O‘Reilly scored in Thursday’s 2-1 loss at Philadelphia. G Brian Elliott had trouble handling the puck as his clearing attempt from behind the net was intercepted by Zemgus Girgensons, who quickly fed O‘Reilly for an open netter. It was O‘Reilly’s eighth goal of the season and first in 13 games.

G Robin Lehner made 25 saves in Thursday’s 2-1 loss at Philadelphia.

