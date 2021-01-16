Capitals hold off Sabres for second straight win

Tom Wilson scored the tiebreaking goal with 12:13 left in the third period and Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves in his NHL debut for the visiting Washington Capitals, who beat the Buffalo Sabres for a second straight night, 2-1 on Friday.

After Buffalo’s Rasmus Ristolainen scored less than a minute into the third to tie the game at 1-1, Washington regained the lead through Wilson, who also assisted on Jakub Vrana’s second-period goal. Wilson’s shot from the top of the far circle beat Buffalo netminder Linus Ullmark (19 saves) on the short side.

The Sabres had their fifth power-play opportunity of the evening late in regulation, but once again failed to convert as was the case on the previous four.

Vanecek, meanwhile, was solid in his first NHL regular-season contest after spending four seasons with the Capitals’ AHL affiliate in Hershey. Friday’s rematch was more of a confined, somewhat grinding affair compared to Thursday’s opener in Buffalo, won 6-4 by Washington.

After the teams combined for three goals in the first period of Thursday, the first 20 minutes ended without a goal on Friday. However, it was not like Buffalo didn’t have a say in the matter. The Sabres, who recorded 26 shots in the opener, outshot the Capitals 11-6 in the first period, but failed to convert on all three power-play chances that came their way during the frame.

Vanecek was up to the task early and often, and then was given a lead to comfort any remaining nerves when Vrana opened the scoring 1:34 into the second period. After the Sabres failed to keep the puck in Washington’s zone, Wilson took possession and found Vrana streaking by two defenders, and he converted top-shelf for his second goal in as many nights.

It was another frustrating period for Buffalo, which totaled 16 shots in the middle period and held the puck in the Capitals’ zone for a two-minute stretch at one point. However, the Sabres were unable to get it past Vanecek.

The Sabres were finally rewarded for their offensive efforts some 31 seconds into the final period. Ristolainen’s wrister from the right point deflected off the leg of Wilson and past Vanecek.

