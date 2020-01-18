Ducks steal one on road in OT over Hurricanes

EditorsNote: 9th graf, take out extraneous ‘up’;

Jan 17, 2020; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Anaheim Ducks defenseman Erik Gudbranson (6) scores a first period goal past Carolina Hurricanes goaltender James Reimer (47) at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Steel scored 1:36 into overtime as the Anaheim Ducks won their second game in a row for the first time in more than two months, this time defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Friday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Steel’s fourth goal of the season was set up off a turnover from Carolina forward Andrei Svechnikov. Jakob Silfverberg and Hampus Lindholm notched assists on the winning goal. It came on Anaheim’s only shot of the extra session.

The Ducks have won consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 29 and Nov. 1.

Anaheim goalie Ryan Miller made 25 saves, improving his record to 5-5-2. Erik Gudbranson provided the first goal for the Ducks.

Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes, who lost their third game in a row (0-2-1).

Carolina goalie James Reimer stopped 35 shots in defeat.

The game came a night after the Hurricanes had a devastating blow in a loss at Columbus, where All-Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton suffered a broken leg. He underwent surgery Friday in Raleigh and will be out indefinitely.

Anaheim is 3-5-0 this month, with two of the victories coming on back-to-back nights on the road.

The Ducks, who completed a four-game road trip before entering a bye week, won’t play again until after the All-Star break, going to San Jose on Jan. 27, so they enter the break with some momentum.

Aho opened the scoring with his team-leading 24th tally less than four minutes into the game.

Gudbranson answered with 1:42 remaining in the first period, coming down from the point and putting the puck past Reimer.

The Ducks held a 13-6 edge in second-period shots, but neither team scored. Anaheim outshot Carolina 11-4 in a scoreless third period. Anaheim also won 4-2 against the Hurricanes in October at home.

Carolina’s offensive issues continued. The Hurricanes have gone four games in a row without scoring more than two goals.

This marked the beginning of three straight home games to end January for the Hurricanes.

—Field Level Media