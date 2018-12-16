Mrazek posts shutout as Hurricanes defeat Coyotes

Petr Mrazek posted his first shutout of the season with 23 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the visiting Arizona Coyotes 3-0 in a matchup between two struggling teams Sunday on afternoon in Raleigh, N.C.

Warren Foegele, Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes, who won for only the second time in an eight-game span (2-4-2).

Mrazek never needed more than nine saves in any period — and that came across the final 20 minutes. He picked up his second victory since late October. His most-recent shutout came last February when he was playing with the Detroit Red Wings.

Arizona rookie goalie Adin Hill made 24 saves.

Carolina, which avenged an overtime road loss from last month, went 0-for-4 on power plays against the NHL’s top-rated penalty-killing team.

Foegele opened the scoring in the second period by converting on a rebound for his first point in 25 games and first goal in a 27-game stretch.

Exactly four minutes later, Svechnikov took a feed from defenseman Justin Faulk and found the net for his third goal in the last three games.

Arizona center Alex Galchenyuk appeared to score just more than four minutes into the third period, but the goal was wiped out when it was ruled his stick was too high in front of the net when he made the redirection.

Instead, just 25 seconds later, the Hurricanes stretched their lead with Aho’s team-leading 12th goal of the season. It came on a mini-breakaway as Hill didn’t have an answer.

Aho had a four-point outing two nights earlier when the Hurricanes lost in a shootout to the Washington Capitals.

Sunday’s result was encouraging after the Hurricanes racked up a total of nine goals in their previous two games combined and didn’t win either of those.

The Coyotes ended a four-game road swing with a 1-3-0 mark. They also failed to complete a season sweep of Carolina, something they haven’t done since 1999-2000.

