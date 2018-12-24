Teravainen, Aho score twice each as Hurricanes beat Bruins

Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho each scored two goals and supplied two assists as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the visiting Boston Bruins 5-3 on a retro night Sunday in Raleigh, N.C.

Justin Faulk also scored for the Hurricanes, who overcame a two-goal deficit while wearing jerseys honoring the Hartford Whalers.

Ryan Donato scored twice and Steven Kampfer once for Boston. Brad Marchand had two assists, but the Bruins had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek made 27 saves. He blocked all 12 shots he faced in the third period.

Boston goalie Tuukka Rask, making his first start in four games, stopped 32 shots.

The Hurricanes improved to 3-6-2 in their last 11 games. They ended a five-game homestand with just two victories.

Until this outburst on offense, they had reached the five-goal mark in a victory only once since the opening week of the season.

Carolina pulled ahead 4-2 by scoring three goals in the opening 12 minutes of the second period. The Hurricanes took advantage of a few uncharacteristic Boston breakdowns in the defensive zone.

The Bruins converted twice in the first nine minutes.

The first goal came on a power play when the puck bounced off Carolina defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk. The goal was credited to Ryan Donato, his fourth of the season.

Then Kampfer notched his second goal of the season as the Bruins seemed capable of continuing on a roll established a day earlier when they produced five goals against the Nashville Predators.

When Teravainen scored 12:55 into the game on a tough-angled delivery that ricocheted off a Boston player, it marked only the second goal during a three-game stretch for the Hurricanes.

But they were far from finished. Aho found the net twice in a six-minute span of the second period before Faulk came through with just his second goal of the season. His other goal came Oct. 22.

The game was dubbed “Whalers Night” with the Hurricanes paying tribute to their past. Before relocating to North Carolina in 1997, the franchise played as the Hartford Whalers.

For the first time since relocating, the team wore retro Whalers jerseys. The vintage green sweaters were part of the scene, and the game included numerous Whalers-themed off-ice activities.

