Blue Jackets beat Hurricanes behind Atkinson hat trick

Cam Atkinson produced a hat trick slightly more than midway through the game as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the host Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Saturday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Atkinson’s third goal came on a power play with 8:40 remaining in the second period.

Atkinson, who also provided an assist, has 12 goals this season.

The right winger had a shot for a fourth goal on a third-period power play, but goalie Scott Darling foiled the attempt.

The Blue Jackets have compiled a seven-game points streak (5-0-2) even as they have dealt with illness within the team during the past few days.

Zach Werenski also had a second-period goal for the Blue Jackets, with the puck bouncing off Darling’s pads and into the net off his snap shot.

Artemi Panarin racked up three assists, while Pierre-Luc Dubois had two assists for Columbus.

Sebastian Aho scored for the second game in a row for the Hurricanes, who are 2-5-2 across their last nine games. Before that, Aho had gone 12 straight games without a goal.

Aho’s second-period goal cut the deficit to 2-1, but it didn’t generate any momentum.

Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots, including all 12 he faced in the third period.

Darling, who was making his third consecutive start for Carolina, made 20 saves.

Carolina’s troubles on special teams continued, going 0-for-3 on power plays.

Despite the three-goal margin at the time, the teams each had 19 shots on goal through two periods. Neither team scored in the third period.

The Blue Jackets have defeated Carolina twice this season, allowing a total of two goals in those games.

