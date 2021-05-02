Dougie Hamilton scores in OT as Hurricanes top Blue Jackets

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton scored on a breakaway with 52.1 seconds to play in overtime to send the Carolina Hurricanes to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night in Raleigh, N.C.

May 1, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Ryan MacInnis (49) and Carolina Hurricanes center Drew Shore (29) chase after the puck during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic assisted on the winning sequence as Carolina’s points streak reached 10 games.

Teuvo Teravainen had the other Carolina goal.

Nedeljkovic made 31 saves in a matchup of the Central Division’s first-place and last-place teams.

Max Domi scored for the Blue Jackets, who were in playing in their road finale.

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 31 shots for Columbus.

The Blue Jackets were trying to notch a two-game winning streak for the first time since winning at Carolina March 18 and 20.

Columbus, which has four home games remaining, finished with a 7-17-4 record in its road games.

Merzlikins appeared for the seventh time in Columbus’ past eight games. He was coming off a 41-save shutout of the Detroit Red Wings, a game with the outcome determined in a shootout.

Domi scored three minutes into the game, collecting the puck as it rattled around in front of the net.

Teravainen tied the game by unleashing a wicked shot in transition with 1:16 to play in the opening period.

Sebastian Aho assisted on Teravainen’s goal, stretching his points streak to seven games. Teravainen, appearing in his third game since a lengthy concussion-related layoff, has scored in two straight games.

Neither team scored in the second period, though the Blue Jackets held a 10-5 edge in shots.

The Blue Jackets failed to convert on a 5-on-3 power play in the third period. The successful penalty kill appeared to spark the Hurricanes and their fans with about 11 minutes remaining in regulation.

The Blue Jackets and Hurricanes played into at least overtime in four of their past five matchups this season.

Columbus left winger Patrik Laine (illness) wasn’t in the lineup for the first time since joining the team in a trade from Winnipeg in the opening weeks of the season.

