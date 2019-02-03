Ex-Hurricanes drive Flames past former team

EditorsNote: recasts third graf

Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) is congratulated by center Sean Monahan (23) after this first period goal against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

Three players who were with the Carolina Hurricanes last season scored for the Calgary Flames in a 4-3 victory against the Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon at Raleigh, N.C.

Former Carolina players Elias Lindholm, Derek Ryan and Noah Hanifin each had a goal, providing the team with enough offense so that coach Bill Peters’ return to Raleigh was a happy homecoming for all of them. Peters left his Carolina coaching position in the summer to become the coach of the Flames, while Lindholm and Hanifin were acquired in a trade later in the offseason.

Garnet Hathaway also scored for Calgary. Ryan, who joined the Flames as a free agent, assisted on Hathaway’s tally and finished with two points.

Teuvo Teravainen and Dougie Hamilton, who was part of the offseason trade with Calgary, scored for the Hurricanes, who had a four-game points streak snapped. Sebastian Aho scored with 54.6 seconds left. Aho, Hamilton and Teravainen each had one assist, while Micheal Ferland — another piece of the trade — notched two assists.

Flames goalie David Rittich made 34 saves.

Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek stopped 28 shots.

Teravainen’s goal resulted from a Calgary turnover, with the Hurricanes quickly converting after Aho’s takeaway to open the scoring at 4:03 of the first period.

Lindholm’s power-play goal on a redirect in the slot drew Calgary even slightly less than eight minutes into the game. Lindholm, who has racked up 23 goals, stretched his points streak to 10 games.

Ryan gave the Flames the lead with a wrap-around goal 7:39 into the second period, his fifth goal of the season.

Hathaway scored with 7:26 to play in the second period for Calgary’s 3-1 lead. It was the Flames’ league-leading 16th short-handed goal of the season.

With 1:33 left in the second period, Hamilton tallied against his former team, giving the ex-Flame nine goals this season.

Hanifin’s fifth goal this season came with 6:55 to play in regulation. The goal was confirmed for the former Carolina first-round draft choice after a Hurricanes coach’s challenge alleging that Calgary’s James Neal interfered with Mrazek.

This was the Flames’ only visit to Raleigh this season. Calgary defeated Carolina 3-2 in overtime last month at home.

