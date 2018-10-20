Landeskog scores twice as Avalanche dispatch Hurricanes

Gabriel Landeskog continued his scoring spree with two goals and goalie Phillip Grubauer came up big as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the host Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Saturday afternoon in Raleigh, N.C.

Landeskog, who was coming off a hat trick Thursday night at New Jersey, scored in each of the first two periods.

Nathan MacKinnon, who assisted on the first two goals, added a third-period goal with 3:09 to play. It was his eighth goal of the season, and he also has an eight-game points streak to begin the season.

Grubauer stopped 42 shots, frustrating the Hurricanes with a variety of saves. He encountered a total of 32 shots across the last two periods.

The Avalanche have collected five points across the first three games of a four-game East Coast trip.

Micheal Ferland scored for the Hurricanes with 2:33 left. Sebastian Aho assisted on the play, giving him at least one point in all eight games this season.

Carolina goalie Curtis McElhinney made 19 saves.

The Hurricanes, who were coming off a 1-2-0 road trip, had at least 11 shots in every period. They’ve lost three games in a row — all in regulation — after going the first five games at 4-0-1.

Landeskog opened the scoring with 3:11 to play in the first period.

MacKinnon controlled the puck down the left side before delivering a pass to Landeskog, who converted.

Landeskop’s power-play goal in the second period gave him seven goals for the season.

Grabauer, in his first season with the Avalanche, made his third outing of the season.

He was going for his seventh career shutout before the Hurricanes finally got on the scoreboard.

Grubauer’s saves included stopping Ferland’s breakaway in the second period.

Carolina, which entered the game 2-for-25 on power plays this season, failed to convert on four man-advantage chances.

The Hurricanes held an 11-7 edge in first-period shots.

