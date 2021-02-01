Hurricanes knock off Stars in shootout

Vincent Trocheck scored in a shootout to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-3 victory over the visiting Dallas Stars on Sunday in Raleigh, N.C.

Jordan Staal led the Hurricanes with a goal and an assist, while Brock McGinn and Nino Niederreiter each scored once.

The Stars got a goal and an assist from Jamie Benn, who returned to the lineup after missing three games with a lower-body injury. Jamie Oleksiak and Andrew Cogliano added a goal each for the Stars.

Staal opened the scoring just 1:58 into the first period. On a power play, the Hurricanes moved the puck around the Stars’ end and defenseman Dougie Hamilton got it back to Staal at the point. Staal let off a big shot that found its way through traffic and past Stars goalie Anton Khudobin.

The Stars evened the score 7:47 into the second. After killing back-to-back penalties to Benn and Miro Heiskanen, Oleksiak picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone, dished it up to Benn and then raced forward to shove in a rebound off Benn’s shot.

Down a man with Hamilton in the penalty box for holding, the Hurricanes regained the lead with 3:28 left in the second. Stars defenseman John Klingberg coughed up the puck to Staal, who made a slick lead pass to McGinn. The 26-year-old got his first of the season, firing a big slapshot from the faceoff circle past Khudobin for a short-handed goal.

The Stars took a 3-2 edge in the third period with goals from Cogliano and Benn but the Hurricanes tied the game at 17:25 when Niederreiter found space past Khudobin to force overtime.

The two teams solved nothing in the extra five minutes. Hamilton opened the shootout series with a goal for the ‘Canes, and Joe Pavelski couldn’t respond. Andrei Svechnikov couldn’t solve Khudobin on the next set of skaters, but Alexander Radulov scored on Reimer.

Trocheck ripped one past Khudobin on his turn, and then Benn got stoned by Reimer for the ‘Canes win.

Reimer made 26 saves on 29 shots for the win, while Khudobin stopped 37 of 40 shots.

--Field Level Media