Bernier stops 38 shots as Wings top Hurricanes

Jonathan Bernier made 38 saves as the Detroit Red Wings won for the first time in five games, beating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Niklas Kronwall, Frans Nielsen, Jonathan Ericsson and Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit. Larkin’s empty-net tally was his team-leading 15th goal of the season.

Kronwall also had an assist for the Red Wings, who had been on a 0-3-1 stretch and had a successful conclusion to a three-game road swing.

Andrei Svechnikov scored for the Hurricanes, who were denied back-to-back wins.

Carolina goalie Petr Mzarek made 20 saves.

Mzarek, who was coming off his first shutout of the season Sunday against the Arizona Coyotes, played parts of six seasons for the Red Wings.

The Hurricanes continued to slump with a 2-5-2 record across their past nine outings. They were 0-for-2 on power plays while the Red Wings converted their lone chance with the man advantage.

Bernier snapped a personal 0-3-0 stretch.

Despite Detroit’s 2-1 lead through two periods, the Hurricanes held a 27-13 advantage in shots.

Svechnikov’s goal gave him 10 for the season, and it tied the score just 90 seconds into the second period. He has four goals in a four-game span.

Nielsen gave Detroit the lead for good at 12:19 of the middle period with assists from Nick Jensen and Kronwall.

Ericsson’s goal came via a blast from the point, apparently skipping off a Carolina defenseman. His tally came less than four minutes into the third period, giving the Red Wings a 3-1 lead.

The Red Wings had a total of nine goals in their previous four games.

Both of Kronwall’s goals this season have come in a two-week span. His power-play goal was unassisted and opened the scoring.

Detroit has won two of three meetings this season with the Hurricanes, winning both matchups in Raleigh.

—Field Level Media