Draisaitl, Oilers overpower Hurricanes

Leon Draisaitl scored a goal and supplied three assists as the Edmonton Oilers rolled to a 7-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Seven players scored for the Oilers, who maintained a strong stretch of play this month. The outcome was yet another damaging blow to Carolina’s flickering playoff hopes.

Drake Caggiula, Matt Benning, Ryan Strome, Pontus Aberg, Yohann Auvitu and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for the Oilers, who are 5-2-1 in their past eight games.

Despite all the offense, Edmonton’s scoring leader, Connor McDavid, had only two assists. He has 91 points this season. Aberg also had two assists, and Strome, Auvitu and Puljujarvi had one apiece.

Oilers goalie Cam Talbot made 28 saves.

Brock McGinn, Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen had the Carolina goals.

Goalie Scott Darling made 23 stops for Carolina, which has lost four of its past five games. The Hurricanes have allowed at least six goals in four of their past seven games.

The teams had the offense flowing with five total goals scored in the opening 15 minutes.

Carolina’s 1-0 lead lasted only 23 seconds before Caggiula scored to tie the game less than five minutes in.

After Benning and Strome scored for the Oiler, the Hurricanes pulled within 3-2 on Aho’s power-play goal with 5:06 remaining in the first period. It was his team-leading 26th goal of the season.

Aberg converted his third goal of the season just 1:32 into the second period as the Oilers took a 4-2 lead.

All of Edmonton’s goals came in even-strength situations. The Oilers have a league-low number of power-play goals, and they failed to convert on their only man-advantage chance, which came in the first period.

Draistaitl collected his 23rd goal of the season, trailing only McDavid on the team in that category.

The Hurricanes are 16-15-6 on home ice with four home games remaining, meaning after Tuesday’s result they are guaranteed to win fewer than half of their home games.

Carolina won in October at Edmonton in the previous meeting this season.

