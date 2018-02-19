Hall's overtime goal lifts Devils over Hurricanes

Taylor Hall scored with 23 seconds remaining in overtime as the New Jersey Devils defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 for their fourth consecutive victory Sunday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Hall’s 24th goal of the season allowed the Devils to recover after being forced to overtime by a late Carolina goal. Kyle Palmieri, who was playing in his 400th NHL game, and Sami Vatanen assisted on the winning goal.

Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha also scored for New Jersey, which topped Carolina for the second time in four days.

Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid made 40 saves. He stopped 27 Carolina shots in Thursday night’s 5-2 victory against Carolina.

Kinkaid faced 41 shots in regulation after the Devils gave up a season-high 51 shots a night earlier in a 4-3 victory at Tampa Bay.

Jeff Skinner scored his 200th career goal with 1:18 remaining in regulation after the Hurricanes pulled their goalie for an extra skater.

Teuvo Teravainen scored earlier for the Hurricanes, who’ve lost three games in a row since moving into playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

Goalie Cam Ward was credited with 18 saves.

The Devils have won road games on back-to-back days and now they head home for a three-game homestand.

Zacha scored the go-ahead goal with 4:27 remaining in the second period. The 20-year-old center has six goals this season.

Teravainen tied the game 6:05 into the second period when his shot from the right side made it through the Devils’ defense, It was a tough-angle delivery that resulted in his 14th goal of the season.

Hischier opened the scored just past the midway mark of the first period.

He continued his solid play, adding to the misery he inflicted on the Hurricanes on Thursday night with three points. The rookie has points in a season-high five consecutive games.

Kinkaid was rewarded with the secondary assist on the first goal, giving the goaltender two assists this season.

These Metropolitan Division members have two more games against each other this season.

--Field Level Media