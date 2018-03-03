Hurricanes dump Devils for 2nd win in row

Teuvo Teravainen scored with 10:23 remaining to break a tie as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Friday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

The Hurricanes have followed a six-game losing streak with victories on consecutive nights against teams they are chasing in the Eastern Conference playoff race. They won Thursday night at Philadelphia.

Derek Ryan opened the scoring for Carolina, which won for the first time in three meetings with New Jersey this season. Justin Williams added an empty-net goal with 22 seconds to play.

Taylor Hall kept his points streak alive with a second-period goal for the Devils.

Goalie Cam Ward made 25 saves for the Hurricanes. He was the losing goalie against the Devils less than two weeks ago in an overtime game at home.

New Jersey goalie Keith Kinkaid made 27 stops. Kinkaid sat out the Devils’ Thursday night loss at Florida when Cory Schneider made his return from injured reserve.

Teravainen posted his 18th goal, tallying for the third game in a row. He has scored a goal in five of the past six games. Assists on the winning goal went to Brett Pesce and Elias Lindholm.

Twenty seconds after taking a 2-1 lead, the Hurricanes were forced to kill off a two-minute penalty when Lucas Wallmark was sent to the penalty box for tripping. It was his first penalty in nine games with the NHL club this season.

Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal played his first home game since the death of his infant daughter last week. He returned to action Thursday night in Philadelphia following a three-game absence.

On Friday, Staal assisted on Williams’ empty-net tally.

Hall redirected Sami Vatanen’s delivery for the tying goal with 33 seconds to play in the second period.

Hall has at least one point in the last 24 games in which he has played, extending a franchise record. He has a team-leading 29 goals among his 70 points.

The Devils won two meetings with Carolina last month.

—Field Level Media