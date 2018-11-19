Hurricanes strike early, outlast Devils, 2-1

Justin Williams and Micheal Ferland scored in the opening 30 seconds, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the visiting New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Sunday in Raleigh, N.C.

Williams notched a goal 22 seconds into the game, and Ferland’s goal came at the 30-second mark as the Hurricanes erased some of the misery from a night earlier, when they had one of their worst performances of the season.

Pavel Zacha scored for the Devils at 6:33 of the first period, as the game’s final 53 minutes were scoreless.

Curtis McElhinney collected 33 saves for the victory. McElhinney had played only once since Oct. 20 before this outing. However, he has a team-best four victories this season.

New Jersey goalie Cory Schneider stopped 23 shots, yet he remains winless in five outings this season.

The Hurricanes, who were frustrated by Saturday night’s 4-1 home loss to Columbus, won for only the third time in a 10-game stretch (3-5-2).

Jordan Staal’s pass set up Williams’ goal, as the Carolina captain scored for the first time in 15 games and the second time this season. The play also ended Staal’s six-game pointless streak.

When Ferland converted just seconds after the ensuing face-off, the Hurricanes had the second-fastest two-goal span in franchise history.

As the Hartford Whalers in March 1987 against Pittsburgh, the team pulled off two goals in a six-second span.

Ferland has a team-leading 10 goals, including three in a four-game stretch.

Slightly more than six minutes after Ferland’s goal, Zacha scored for New Jersey. It was Zacha’s second goal in as many days — and second of the season in 14 games.

The Devils, who had a three-game points streak end, were aggressive in the first period with a 16-13 edge in shots. They had only 18 shots the rest of the game, including seven in the third period.

New Jersey fell to 0-2-0 in the second games of sets on back-to-back days.

This was the first of four scheduled meetings between the teams this season.

