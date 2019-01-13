Aho has hat trick as Hurricanes top Predators

Sebastian Aho scored a hat trick as the Carolina Hurricanes thumped the visiting Nashville Predators 6-3 on Sunday afternoon at Raleigh, N.C.

The outcome snapped Nashville’s seven-game points streak. It also gave first-year Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour a win in his first game at the helm of the Hurricanes against Nashville coach Peter Laviollette, who was behind the Hurricanes’ bench when Brind’Amour was captain of the 2006 Stanley Cup championship team.

Saku Maenalanen, Justin Williams and Lucas Wallmark also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won seven of their last eight games.

Aho, a center who also had an assist, has five multi-goal games this season, including two in a row. His short-handed, empty-net goal with 3:01 to play was his 21st goal of the season and capped the scoring.

Williams has scored in five consecutive games. Micheal Ferland and Teuvo Teravainen supplied two assists apiece.

Filip Forsberg scored twice and Colton Sissons had a goal for Nashville. Roman Josi had two assists.

Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek made 20 saves. His record improved to 9-9-2.

Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne was pulled after giving up five goals on 20 shots. Juuse Saros stopped 13 shots in relief.

Aho scored unassisted to open the scoring.

Less than three minutes later, Maenalanen provided a 2-0 first-period edge with his second goal of the season.

The Predators managed only six shots in the first period.

Sissons put the Predators on the board just 2:48 into the second period with a 4-on-4 goal. He has scored in three of five games since returning from an injury.

Twenty seconds later, Aho’s second goal came on a power play.

The teams combined for five second-period goals. Forsberg converted in a short-handed situation.

Nashville concluded a six-game road stretch, though the team returned home after Thursday night’s game at Columbus before making the trip to Raleigh.

