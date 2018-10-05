Bailey's OT goal gives Isles win over Canes

EditorsNote: Fixed spelling of Micheal Ferland’s first name

Josh Bailey scored on a power play 43 seconds into overtime and goalie Thomas Greiss made 45 saves to give New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz a successful debut in a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Valtteri Filppula scored in the second period for the Islanders.

Carolina’s Jordan Staal was credited with a tying goal with 1:35 left in regulation when Dougie Hamilton’s blast bounced off him and into the net. The Hurricanes had been going with an extra skater for about 90 seconds.

The outcome ruined the head coaching debut for former Hurricanes captain Rod Brind’Amour.

Trotz was fresh of June’s Stanley Cup title with the Washington Capitals, but two weeks later he signed on with the Islanders.

Greiss, who had a 45-save shutout of the Hurricanes in February, had all his saves in regulation Thursday.

The Islanders began overtime on a power play because of Micheal Ferland’s tripping penalty with 3.2 seconds left in regulation.

Goalie Petr Mrazek, in his debut with Carolina, stopped 18 shots.

Despite the Hurricanes posting 28 of the game’s first 39 shots, the Islanders were first to convert. Filppula took advantage of the Hurricanes failing to clear the puck and scored with 10:33 remaining in the second period.

In the first period, Carolina held a 16-7 edge in shots. The best scoring chance, though, came when Hurricanes rookie Andrei Svechnikov’s attempt hit the post.

In the third period, the Islanders didn’t have a shot for nearly the first 10 minutes. During that stretch, the Hurricanes were without a shot on a power play. Carolina outshot the Islanders 15-4 in the period.

Hamilton, a defenseman who played his first game for the Hurricanes after coming from Calgary in an offseason trade, posted two first-period shots. He has at least one shot in 166 consecutive games for the longest active streak in the NHL.

The Hurricanes did not have likely starting goalie Scott Darling in the lineup because he went on injured reserve after suffering a lower-body injury in Sunday’s preseason finale. He’ll likely miss a couple of weeks, Brind’Amour said.

It was the first opening night for new Carolina owner Thomas Dundon, with an announced sellout of 18,680 at PNC Arena. His purchase of the team was finalized in January.

