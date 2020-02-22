Rangers extend road string, down Hurricanes

EditorsNote: 2nd update: 2nd and 6th grafs reworded

Feb 21, 2020; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) clears the puck away from Carolina Hurricanes right wing Justin Williams (14) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Igor Shesterkin stopped 27 shots and the New York Rangers benefitted from a couple of unconventional second-period goals to earn a 5-2 victory against the host Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.

The Rangers improved to 7-0-0 in their last seven road games to match the franchise record for the longest road winning streak, done most recently in 1978 and previously in 1935.

Mika Zibanejad posted an unassisted goal and two assists, and Jesper Fast, Brady Skjei, Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome also scored as the Rangers won for the sixth time in their last seven games. Panarin, who has a team-best 31 goals, and Strome, who had an empty-net goal, also notched an assist apiece.

New York swept four games from the Hurricanes this season.

Brock McGinn and Sebastian Aho scored Carolina’s goals. Jaccob Slavin provided assists on both scores.

It was just the second time in seven games that the Hurricanes failed to pick up at least one point. Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek made 31 saves.

Shesterkin, appearing in his ninth career NHL game, won his sixth consecutive decision and improved to 8-1. He stopped all 11 first-period shots.

Zibanejad scored with 3:19 remaining in the first period.

The Rangers had a determined approach, racking up 17 blocked shots in the first period. But the Hurricanes drew even early in the second period when McGinn was the recipient of good puck movement to post a goal.

Fast regained the lead for the Rangers when he was credited with the goal as the puck went off Carolina defenseman Brett Pesce’s skate and into the net.

Skjei’s goal came with 3:51 remaining in the second period. The defenseman was behind the net and knocked the puck off the skate of Carolina’s Jake Gardiner.

Panarin’s goal came on a power play just 70 seconds into the third period, the first time New York converted in three chances with the man advantage.

Aho countered on a Carolina power play with 14:48 left for his team-leading 35th goal.

—Field Level Media