Four-goal third leads Flyers past Hurricanes

Valtteri Filppula had the go-ahead goal with 5:49 left, and the Philadelphia Flyers scored four times in the third period to beat the host Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Saturday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Philadelphia, which is trying to maintain its grasp on third place in the Metropolitan Division, snapped a two-game skid.

The Flyers’ Travis Konecny tied the game 1-1 with 11:41 left in the third period. Carolina responded and retook the lead, 2-1, just over two minutes later on a goal by Jaccob Slavin.

Philadelphia tied the game again on a goal by Jakub Voracek with 8:02 remaining. Filppula then gave Philadelphia its first lead with his 11th goal of the season with 5:49 left.

Michael Raffl provided a two-goal margin with just under two minutes left. Flyers goalie Alex Lyon finished with 23 saves.

Philadelphia scored more than two goals for the just the third time in 11 games.

The Flyers picked up a key win after entering the game tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets, who hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Eastern Conference. The Flyers also improved to 19-12-5 on the road.

Carolina has struggled defensively for much of the year and were solid for much of the game before falling apart in the final period. Cam Ward got the start in goal and finished with 23 saves.

The Hurricanes are trying to avoid missing the playoffs for the ninth consecutive year.

The teams traded chances before Jordan Staal gave Carolina a 1-0 lead with 4:48 left in the opening period when he redirected a shot from Slavin. Staal has scored 16 goals on the season.

Philadelphia failed to convert two chances on the power play in the opening period.

The teams skated to a scoreless second period, with both goalies coming up with several big saves.

Flyers forward Claude Giroux had an eight-game point streak come to an end.

—Field Level Media