Hurricanes finally find some offense, ground Flyers

The Carolina Hurricanes put aside some of their recent scoring woes early Monday night and defeated the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 in Raleigh, N.C.

Lucas Wallmark, Jordan Martinook and Andrei Svechnikov scored for the Hurricanes, who snapped a two-game losing streak and won for only the second time in six games.

Jakub Voracek scored 2:38 into the third period to break the shutout bid but that was if for the Flyers, who’ve encountered their own recent struggles.

Carolina goalie Curtis McElhinney made 22 saves for the win.

The Flyers pulled starting goalie Carter Hart after the third goal, which was scored 2:19 into the second period. He made seven saves. Michal Neuvirth finished in net, stopping all 23 shots he faced.

The three goals constitute an offensive outburst for Carolina, which scored a total of two goals in those four most recent losses.

The Hurricanes have two consecutive home wins, but Monday was their first home game in more than a week.

The Flyers have failed to win in regulation in five consecutive games, going 1-3-1 in that span. This was their second game in a row with only one goal.

Carolina was stingy on defense in the third period despite giving up the goal. The Flyers were limited to six shots in the final period, with two of those coming in the final two minutes.

Wallmark opened the scoring 10:47 into the first period with his third goal of the season. Martinook scored six seconds into the second period with an unassisted tally and Svechnikov scored just 2:13 later to end Hart’s night. Svechnikov has 11 goals in his rookie season.

The Hurricanes have struggled on special teams recently, and failed to convert on two power-play chances against the Flyers. But they did their work 5-on-5 on this one.

The Flyers, playing in their fourth consecutive road game, have a date Tuesday night in Nashville to complete a five-game road stretch. Carolina’s next game is a rematch with the Flyers on Thursday night in Philadelphia.

—Field Level Media