Guentzel's 2, Murray's 0 lift Penguins over Hurricanes

Jake Guentzel scored twice and goalie Matt Murray supplied a shutout as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins socked the struggling Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 Saturday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Kris Letang also scored for Pittsburgh, while Sidney Crosby assisted on all three goals and Bryan Rust provided two assists.

The Penguins have secured team points in nine of their last 11 games.

Murray stopped 39 shots, including 20 in the third period.

Murray, who appeared in his 14th game of the season, secured his second shutout this season and eighth of his career. He has won all three decisions since returning from an injury a week ago.

Carolina goalie Curtis McElhinney, who made his first appearance since Dec. 5 as he had been out with an injury suffered in practice, made 29 saves.

Letang hadn’t scored in his last seven outings — and he missed another game. He opened the scoring in the first period, depositing the puck after receiving a pass from Crosby, who was on his knees when he delivered the puck.

Guentzel notched his 14th and 15th goals of the season, though he had been four games without a goal.

His first goal came when Crosby came from behind the net and made a pass. Guentzel did his part by sending the puck through traffic.

Guentzel’s second goal came on a swift pass from Crosby, finding the shooter in stride for the tally.

This was the first of four meetings between the Metropolitan Division teams this season.

The Hurricanes fell to 2-6-2 in their last 10 games, and they close a five-game homestand Sunday against the Boston Bruins.

Carolina has a total of one goal in its last two games despite putting 77 shots on goal across those 120 minutes.

—Field Level Media