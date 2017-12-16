Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

C Elias Lindholm had a goal and an assist in Friday’s overtime win against the Sabres.
C Derek Ryan had a goal and an assist in Friday’s overtime win against the Sabres.
D Jaccob Slavin scored 2:15 into overtime to lift the Hurricanes to a 5-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.
G Cam Ward made 37 saves in Friday’s overtime win against the Sabres.
RW Justin Williams had a goal and an assist in Friday’s overtime win against the Sabres.
C Jordan Staal had a goal and an assist in Friday’s overtime win against the Sabres.