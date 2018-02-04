Burns stays hot, leads Sharks past Canes, 3-1

Brent Burns supplied a goal and an assist as the San Jose Sharks used a strong beginning to pick up a 3-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Timo Meier and Chris Tierney also scored for the Sharks, who won their second game in a row after losing four straight.

San Jose goalie Aaron Dell stopped 29 shots. Dell didn’t play in the team’s previous three games, though he improved his record to 13-4-3 this season.

Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina, which lost for the second straight game.

Goalie Cam Ward made 23 saves for the Hurricanes.

The Sharks, who’ve won back-to-back road games for the second time in a month’s span, are 2-1-1 four games into a five-game road stretch.

The teams entered the game as the top two in NHL power-play production across the past 14 games, but all the goals came in even-strength situations. Carolina came up empty on the game’s lone power-play opportunity.

Meier took a pass from Joonas Donskoi, who was in the corner, for his 12th goal of the season.

Aho tied the game in the first period with his third goal in four games since returning from injuries that kept him out of the lineup for a couple of weeks. He has a team-leading 19 goals.

Tierney put the Sharks back in front with 36 seconds remaining in the first period before Burns tallied just 2:03 into the second period. Burns has recorded two goals in the past four games, with a total of 12 points in the last 10 games.

The Hurricanes perked up with 12 shots in the second period, but they didn’t score. They didn’t apply much pressure in the third period, with only five shots across the first 17 minutes before applying more pressure when Ward was pulled for an extra attacker and finishing the period with 13 shots on goal.

The Hurricanes have split the first four games of a season-long eight-game homestand.

