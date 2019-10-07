Hurricanes rally again, top Lightning in OT

Jaccob Slavin’s second goal of the season provided the Carolina Hurricanes with another comeback victory as they won 4-3 in overtime against the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday in Raleigh, N.C.

Oct 6, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) celebrates after scoring a first period goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Slavin, a defenseman, scored 1:53 into the extra session off an assist from captain Jordan Staal.

Brett Pesce, Erik Haula and Dougie Hamilton scored for Carolina, which faced a 3-1 deficit. Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen each notched two assists.

The Hurricanes rallied to win their first two games of the season, including in overtime Saturday night at Washington.

Tyler Johnson, Kevin Shattenkirk and Steven Stamkos scored for the Lightning, which lost a night earlier at Florida.

Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek made 10 saves after having the night off Saturday.

Carolina is 3-0-0 with every game extended beyond regulation. A defenseman provided the winning tally each time.

Tampa Bay’s Curtis McElhinney, who played for Carolina last season, made 40 saves. He stopped 16 of 17 shots in the first period.

Pesce’s goal came 74 seconds into the game as the Hurricanes looked like they had positive energy carrying over from the Washington game. They came back from a two-goal deficit in the third period of that outing.

But things changed rapidly in the first period Sunday. Tampa Bay scored twice in the opening 10:07, including Shattenkirk’s power-play tally. After Carolina failed on a power play, Stamkos blasted a shot into the net for an unassisted goal for a 3-1 lead at the 17:44 mark of the first period.

Tampa Bay didn’t have a shot on goal in the second period. It was the first time Carolina held an opponent without a shot for a period since February 2004 vs. Colorado.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes converted with Haula scoring on a power play on one of Carolina’s 16 shots in the second period.

The Lightning recorded only two shots in the third period.

—Field Level Media