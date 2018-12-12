Andersen, Leafs rebound in rout of Canes

Frederik Andersen rebounded from a rough weekend outing to make 29 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs dumped the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Tuesday night at Raleigh, N.C.

Tyler Ennis, Morgan Rielly, Patrick Marleau and John Tavares scored for Toronto, which has won three of its last four road games.

William Nylander posted two assists, including a pass to set up Marleau’s third-period goal, for his first points of the season in his third game. The Maple Leafs were in the second game of a five-game road stretch.

Andersen excelled three nights after he was pulled in a shortened outing in a loss at Boston. He was busiest in the third period, stopping all 12 shots he faced.

Justin Williams scored on a second-period power play to tie the score at 1-1 for Carolina, which dropped to 1-3-1 across its last five games.

Rielly’s go-ahead goal came 67 seconds later, giving him a six-game points streak.

Tavares’ team-leading 19th goal came less than three minutes after Marleau’s goal for a 4-1 advantage with 11:31 remaining. That gave the Maple Leafs two goals on three shots in the period.

Tavares has 24 goals in 36 career games against Carolina. He appeared in his 700th career NHL game, notching his 291st goal.

Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek made 25 saves.

Ennis opened the scoring 8:35 into the game on a rebound after Mrazek made an initial block. It was his second goal in the last five games.

Toronto registered 13 of the game’s first 16 shots before the Hurricanes had a four-minute power play late in the first period that went for naught.

The opening period was a stark contrast to last month’s meeting in the same building, when the Hurricanes posted 29 first-period shots.

Carolina had forward Micheal Ferland, the team’s leader with 11 goals, back after missing four games with a concussion. However, he exited with an upper-body injury in the first period and didn’t return.

The Hurricanes brought back goalie Scott Darling from Charlotte of the American Hockey League with goalie Curtis McElhinney a scratch after suffering a lower-body injury during a practice on last week’s West Coast trip. Darling served as the backup Tuesday night.

Toronto was without left winger Zach Hyman, who was serving the first game of a two-game suspension for Saturday’s hit on Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

