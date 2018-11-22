Canes fire 29 first-period shots in win against Leafs

Curtis McElhinney stopped 30 shots in his first outing against his former team as the Carolina Hurricanes posted a 5-2 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Trevor van Riemsdyk and Justin Williams scored in the first period, and Micheal Ferland, Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov tallied in the third period for Carolina, which has won back-to-back games for only the second time in a month.

The Hurricanes registered 29 first-period shots on goal, marking a team record for a period since the relocation to North Carolina more than 20 years ago.

John Tavares and Kasperi Kapanen scored for the Maple Leafs, who had a four-game winning streak halted.

McElhinney was claimed off waivers from Toronto in October just before the start of the regular season. He had barely been used the past few weeks, but he was in the net for the second game in a row and now owns a team-high five victories.

Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen stopped 40 shots, but had his personal six-game winning streak end.

The Hurricanes had 16 shots on goal across the first 11 minutes, but they didn’t score until their 17th and 18th shots.

An unassisted effort gave van Riemsdyk his first goal of the season. Just 22 seconds later, Williams produced his 100th goal as a member of the Hurricanes.

That gave Carolina a 2-0 first-period lead for the second game in a row. This one didn’t last long because Tavares produced his team-leading 14th goal with 4:30 to play in the first period. He has 23 goals in 35 career outings against Carolina.

After the deluge of first-period shots, the Hurricanes managed only two second-period shots — both in the final two minutes. Toronto held a 12-2 edge in shots for the period.

Ferland’s team-high 11th goal gave the Hurricanes a 3-1 lead with 12:15 to play. It came on Carolina’s first power-play goal in three games.

Kapanen’s goal closed the margin to 3-2. Goals for Aho and Svechnikov were empty-netters in the final 1:18.

The game marked the season debut of Carolina center Victor Rask, who had been out since an offseason off-ice finger injury.

—Field Level Media