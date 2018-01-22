Miller helps Golden Knights knock off Hurricanes

EditorsNote: revises ninth graf

Colin Miller scored a goal and supplied two assists as the Vegas Golden Knights completed a solid road trip with their best performance, striking early in a 5-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal and Brendan Leipsic also scored for Vegas, which was denied reaching the six-goal mark -- something it has done only twice previously this season.

The Golden Knights wrapped up a four-game road trip with five of a possible eight team points.

Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 27 shots, including all 18 across the final two periods.

The Hurricanes replaced goalie Scott Darling after the third goal came just 12:59 into the game.

Defenseman Jaccob Slavin cut the Hurricanes’ deficit to 3-1 with 45 seconds left in the first period with a power-play goal.

Carolina was coming off a five-day layoff when it won Saturday night at Detroit, but it was unable to duplicate that kind of performance.

The Golden Knights had scored only 45 first-period goals this season, the fewest in any period, so the three-goal burst to begin the game was an unexpected boost.

Bellemare opened the scoring at 2:55. Miller’s power-play goal at 12:20 was followed 39 seconds later by Marchessault finding the net.

Darling stopped only five of eight shots before Cam Ward, who played a night earlier, was summoned to the ice. Darling’s record dropped to 9-13-6, adding to a disappointing recent stretch for the player who was supposed to claim the No. 1 goaltending role.

Ward allowed two goals on 25 shots in his relief effort.

Vegas has posted more shots than its opponent in seven consecutive games.

Since mid-December, the Hurricanes also have taken 8-1 and 7-1 losses, but those results were on the road.

The Hurricanes have lost four consecutive home games, going 0-3-1 on home ice this month.

This was the only home game for the Hurricanes between their five-day break and the upcoming All-Star weekend.

