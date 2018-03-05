Laine scores twice as Jets edge Hurricanes

Patrik Laine scored twice and assisted on newcomer Paul Stastny’s goal as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Sunday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Stastny, who was in his second game with the Jets, also posted an assist.

Laine scored in the opening six minutes of the first and second periods, the latter coming on a power play.

Stastny’s goal gave the Jets a 3-1 lead with 9:54 remaining.

Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped 33 shots as the Jets began a season-long six-game road trip with a positive result.

Teuvo Teravainen and Jordan Staal scored for the Hurricanes, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Sebastian Aho assisted on Teravainen’s goal. Aho’s assist gave him 100 career points.

Carolina goalie Cam Ward, who was playing for the third time in four nights, made 20 saves.

The Jets have won four of their last five games.

The Hurricanes went 0-for-3 on power plays. They play their next three games on the road as they try to move back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Laine gave the Jets a 2-1 lead by scoring on a power play after Aho went to the penalty box for high-sticking. Laine’s shot from the left circle appeared to nick off Carolina’s Brock McGinn.

Laine has an eight-game points streak, including four goals across the past two games. He now has 35 goals and 23 assists this season.

Stastny had an assist on Laine’s second goal and then scored midway through the third period. He was acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues.

Staal, who was in his third game back since the death of his infant daughter, scored with 4:12 remaining to bring the Hurricanes back within one goal. It was Staal’s 15th goal of the season and his first since his three-game absence.

The Hurricanes outshot the Jets 27-13 through two periods. Winnipeg, though, held a 10-8 edge in the third period.

The Jets are coached by Paul Maurice, who has had two stints as head coach of the Hurricanes.

