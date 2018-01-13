Beagle scores in final seconds to cap Caps' comeback

EditorsNote: adds tag line; other minor edits

Jay Beagle scored with 1.2 seconds remaining to lift the Washington Capitals to a 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Beagle, who snapped a 14-game scoring drought, skated down the right side of the ice and seemed to surprise Carolina goaltender Cam Ward after Nicklas Backstrom delivered the puck from the other side of the ice.

Carolina led late in the third period before Washington’s Brett Connolly scored unassisted with 3:08 remaining to even the score at 3. Connolly converted off a turnover by Hurricanes defenseman Noah Hanifin.

Jeff Skinner scored 1:49 into the third period to give Carolina a 3-2 lead.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 28th goal of the season, and Lars Eller scored a goal for the fourth game in a row for Washington.

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 36 saves for the Capitals.

Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho also scored for Carolina.

Ward made 23 saves for the Hurricanes, who were unable to build on a victory against the Capitals on Thursday night in Washington.

Despite success with Scott Darling in net a night earlier, the Hurricanes opted to go with Ward in the rematch.

Staal, who posted his 200th career goal, scored on a first-period power-play goal a night after he posted a short-handed goal. He opened the scoring in both games, this time 3:20 into the game.

Justin Williams, who played for the Capitals for the past two seasons before returning to Carolina this season, assisted on the first Hurricanes goal.

Eller tied the game on a Washington power play at 7:25 of the first period. Eller’s four-game goals streak is the team’s longest of the season.

Ovechkin’s blast came 28 seconds into the second period.

Aho scored from the point on the power play to pull the Hurricanes even with 11:10 to play in the second. Aho has four goals and six assists in seven career games against Washington.

The Hurricanes played their first home game since the sale of the team to Dallas billionaire Tom Dundon became official. He was introduced during a news conference earlier in the day with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman at his side.

This was Carolina’s first home game since the Capitals won 5-4 in overtime Jan. 2, snapping the Hurricanes’ six-game, home-ice winning streak.

