Mrazek, Hurricanes edge Caps, even series 2-2

Petr Mrazek made 30 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes evened their series against the Washington Capitals with a 2-1 victory in Game 4 on Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Apr 18, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) skates with the puck against Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20) during the first period in game four of the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Warren Foegele, who scored on the game’s first shift, and Teuvo Teravainen notched goals for the Hurricanes, who never trailed for the second straight game.

Alex Ovechkin posted the Washington goal.

Game 5 will be Saturday night in Washington, and Game 6 will be Monday night in Raleigh. Game 7, if necessary, is scheduled for Wednesday in the nation’s capital.

Mrazek now has six career playoff victories, with two of them coming this week.

Capitals goalie Braden Holtby stopped 22 shots.

Foegele, who had two goals in Game 3, scored 17 seconds into the Thursday game by converting a pass from defenseman Jaccob Slavin.

It was the fastest goal to start a playoff game in Carolina franchise history. The goal came on the first of eight first-period shots for the Hurricanes.

The home team has scored first with opening-period goals in all four games in the series.

Ovechkin tied the game with 9:25 left in the second period with a power-play goal. He blasted the puck past a stick-less Carolina player with seven seconds remaining on Teravainen’s hooking penalty.

That was Washington’s first goal since the overtime winner in Game 2.

The Hurricanes went back ahead on Teravainen’s first goal of the playoffs with 27.9 seconds to play in the second period. He was set up by Nino Niederreiter’s pass.

The Hurricanes were without rookie standout Andrei Svechnikov and winger Micheal Ferland, both injured in Game 3. The Hurricanes did have defenseman Calvin de Haan back after he was injured late in the regular season.

Carolina lost left winger Jordan Martinook to a first-period injury. He returned briefly but sat out the final two periods due to a lower-body ailment.

The Hurricanes had forward Patrick Brown in the lineup for the first time in the postseason after he was called up from Charlotte of the American Hockey League. He played a game-low 4:34 in his NHL playoff debut.

—Field Level Media