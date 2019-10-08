Jackets' Texier scores in OT in beating Sabres

Alexandre Texier scored 2:08 into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets overcame two blown leads on Monday night to beat the visiting Buffalo Sabres 4-3 for their first win of the season.

Oct 7, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Cam Atkinson (13) knocks the pucks to the ice as he takes the ice prior to the game against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

With 13:14 left in the third, Nick Foligno put Columbus up 3-2 with its second power-play goal of the night, thanks to some relentless pressure on Buffalo netminder Linus Ullmark (40 saves).

However, Columbus’ Boone Jenner took a penalty for pushing the puck with his hand off a faceoff with less than two minutes in regulation.

Victor Olofsson then converted Buffalo’s second power-play goal of the game, and the team’s sixth of the season, with a blast from right circle to make it 3-3 with 1:14 left in regulation.

Marcus Johansson and Jeff Skinner scored second-period goals as the Sabres, trying to start 3-0-0 for the first time since the 2008-09 season, tied the game at 2-2.

However, the hard-working Texier kept the pressure on Ullmark and rewarded the Jackets with the winner in overtime after being outscored 11-3 while losing their first two games.

Playing in his 200th NHL game, Columbus’ Oliver Bjorkstrand, who had a career-high 23 goals last season, gave his team a 1-0 lead when he sent home a backhanded rebound of Seth Jones’ shot that deflected off both a Sabers player and the back boards.

Less than a minute later, Columbus made it 2-0 with the man-advantage.

Off a faceoff, Alexander Wennberg got the puck behind the net and found Cam Atkinson, who drilled one top-shelf by Ullmark with 55 seconds left in the first. It was the second of the season for Atkinson, who recorded a career-high 41 goals in 2018-19.

Buffalo, though, cut the deficit in half just 1:32 into the second period. Johansson nailed a quick one-timer from the right circle.

The visitors made it 2-2 with 8:02 left in the second when Skinner picked the pocket of Columbus defenseman Ryan Murray. After stealing the puck, Skinner turned and blasted a shot past Jackets netminder Joonas Korpisalo (15 saves) for his second goal of the season.

